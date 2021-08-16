Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 16.08.2021 | 12:59 PM IST

Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar’s dream project White

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shandaliyaa come together for Mahesh Manjrerkar’s White. The film will be jointly produced by Legend Global Studio and Thinkink Picturez. The makers are aiming to release the film on Dussehra 2022.

Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa Join Hands for Mahesh Manjrekar’s dream project White

Producer Sandeep Singh, Legend Global Studio Shared, "The distance between dreams and reality is action. I took one today by joining hands with Mahesh. I never stop dreaming and neither does Mahesh. Happy to be a part of his dream and journey"

Producer Raaj Shandaliyaa Thinkink Picturez shared, “Sandeep and I have always been looking for an opportunity to create great cinema together and tell untold stories to the world. Today I feel extremely blessed that we are finally coming together along with visionary director Mr. Mahesh Manjrekar. I was really taken aback when I heard the script and I am sure through this story people will see different colors of Mahesh in White.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar Shared, “I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally White got its color when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving White its true color”

Also ReadMahesh Manjrekar to direct film on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar titled SwatantraVeer Savarkar

More Pages: White Box Office Collection

