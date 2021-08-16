Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.08.2021 | 12:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police to unveil on August 18

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Bhoot Police are all set to unveil the trailer of the horror adventure on 18th August 2021. The forthcoming horror-comedy is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.

Trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police to unveil on August 18

The movie traces the journey of 2 ghost hunter brothers Vibhooti played by Saif Ali Khan and Chiraunji played by Arjun Kapoor. The adventure horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, the movie is all set to release on 17th September 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan rents his apartment for Rs. 3.5 lakh per month in Mumbai

More Pages: Bhoot Police Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hindustan Talkies and Hungama partner with…

Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki applauds…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh’s 83 pushed from…

Bombay Fables appoints Rafiq Gangjee as…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's…

Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta records his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification