Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the warrior who fought to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Last night, a special screening was hosted for Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Samrat Prithviraj depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women” – Home Minister Amit Shah praises Akshay Kumar starrer

Akshay Kumar shared photos from the screening and wrote, "A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honour of having Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah ji watch #SamratPrithviraj. उनकी हमारी फ़िल्म के लिए प्रशंसा ने हमारी मेहनत सफल कर दी! Ever so thankful."

In a statement, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the movie and said, "Samrat Prithviraj is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture. The film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. Our 1000 years of fight has not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at. Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India's pride, greatness, culture and our ‘Swadharma’ have once again restored to the same glory. I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj for…..especially the creative Art direction of this film."

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release this Friday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

