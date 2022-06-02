comscore

Singer KK’s preliminary autopsy reveals no foul play

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In one of the most tragic news coming in from the music industry, popular Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was known as KK, passed away on May 31 after reportedly suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city after his concert, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. While the officials will have to wait for the final report, which will be available after 72 hours, the preliminary findings rule out foul play.

Singer KK's preliminary autopsy reveals no foul play

Singer KK’s preliminary autopsy reveals no foul play

“The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said, according to Indian Express.

According to the reports, a case of unnatural death was registered at the New Market police station following the demise of the singer. KK, on Tuesday, performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He fell ill suddenly following which he returned to his hotel. When his condition worsened at the Grand Hotel, he was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata and was pronounced dead.

The autopsy was conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. The police will also check the CCTV footage at the hotel and talk to the staff and event organizers.

KK recorded songs in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He sang several popular songs including 'Yaaron', 'Pal', 'Tu Hai Aasman Mein', 'Khuda Jaane' among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Late singer KK sings ‘Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan’ LIVE during the interview; reminisces about Maachis

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

