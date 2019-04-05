Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.04.2019 | 5:44 PM IST

Salman Khan’s name being used for Narendra Modi bio-pic?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Is Salman Khan miffed with the makers of the Narendra Modi bio-pic? No, say sources close to the superstar. A friend of Salman says this is again publicity for the Omung Kumar-directed film which Salman wants to avoid at any cost.

Says the friend, “When they put Javed Saab’s name in the trailer and he protested, what happened? People got to know about this film. Now Salman’s name comes up saying he is upset because the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from Salman’s shelved film (Dus) has been filmed on Vivek Oberoi. Arrey bhai, Vivek can dance to any song he wants. It’s a free world. Salman has better things to do than to worry about a song he shot 30 years ago.”

Apparently Javed Akhtar too has decided to say no more about his name being without his consent. Says a source close to Javed Saab, “This is the oldest trick in the book to get publicity for a film. Pull the names of known people into it. Javed Saab should not have reacted. He fell right into their trap”.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ used in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

