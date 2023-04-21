Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, has finally released today. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this film as it marks Salman’s first Eid release in nearly four years. The trade and industry expect the film to work due to Salman’s star power, songs, larger-than-life feel and family-friendly elements.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Bhagyashree, Himalay Dassani, Abhimanyu Dassani in special appearances; makers pay a lovely tribute to Maine Pyar Kiya

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that there’s another major USP of the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhagyashree has a crucial cameo in the film. Audiences are going to love seeing her and Salman together after nearly 33 years.” Both were last seen in the 1989 blockbuster romantic saga, Maine Pyar Kiya.

The source further said, “The makers have paid a lovely tribute to Maine Pyar Kiya. And along with Bhagyashree, her husband Himalay Dassani and actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani also feature in the film in special appearances. Those who have seen it can’t stop raving about it and feel it’ll lead to madness in cinema halls.”

Besides Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Vijender Singh. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is the story of a man and his pampered three younger brothers.

Bhagyashree made a stunning debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, for which she even won the Best Debut Award at the 35th Filmfare Awards. A year after the film’s release, she married Himalay Dassani. She was then seen in Qaid Main Hai Bulbul (1992), Tyagi (1992) and Paayal (1992), all co-starring her husband. She also acted with Avinash Wadhawan in Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi (1993), after which she took a break from Hindi cinema. Recently, she was seen in supporting roles in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii (2021) and Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam (2022).

