There has been an intriguing news on Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, which is anticipated to be his next big box office hit. Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has always had a keen ear for music that resonates with the masses. His collaboration with the versatile singer Arijit Singh has resulted in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood in recent times. Shah Rukh Khan's unique charm and Arijit Singh's versatile voice have combined to create some of the biggest hits in Bollywood in recent years. The duo is all set to win the hearts of audience with yet another collaboration in Shah Rukh’s next, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh to collaborate for Jawan: Report

Hit songs like ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Pathaan, ‘Gerua’ from Dilwale among others have already been produced by Arijit and SRK's musical collaboration. Now as per ETimes, the makers of Jawan, Atlee and composer Anirudh Ravichander have roped in Arijit Singh to sing a romantic number for Shah Rukh Khan. Sources close to the development informed the publication that SRK is actively involved in the music of the film and was very happy to bring Arijit on board. The source also added that this will probably be the first song to release from the film.

Jawan is expected to have a blend of South and Bollywood stars. With Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, among others in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan too is expected to be a pan India that will release in multiple languages on June 2.

Also Read: LEAKED! Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Jawan in Bandra and here are the photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.