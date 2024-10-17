Somy Ali, former actor and women's rights activist, reached out to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through a social media post, inviting him for a Zoom call.

In her post, Somy Ali referred to Lawrence Bishnoi as “Lawrence Bhai” (brother) and expressed a desire to have a video call with him. She also shared her intention to visit his temple in Rajasthan.

Somy’s post read, “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi:

Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I’ve heard and seen that you are making Zoom calls from jail, so I want to discuss a few things with you. Please let me know how this can be arranged? Rajasthan is my most favorite place in the whole world. We want to visit your temple for a prayer, but first, let’s have a Zoom call and finalize a few things before the prayer. Believe me, this will be beneficial for you. Please share your mobile number, it would be a great favor from your side. Thank you.”

Her post follows Lawrence Bishnoi’s claim of responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan. Bishnoi also issued a warning to anyone associated with Salman. Consequently, Salman Khan’s security has been tightened.

More than 60 plainclothes officers have been deployed around Bandstand and near Galaxy Apartments, working around the clock to monitor any suspicious activity. These officers follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) and keep a close watch on all movements in the area.

Along with deploying personnel, the Mumbai Police have installed AI-powered high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities. These cameras can identify individuals who pass by repeatedly, triggering an alert if the same face is detected more than three times, indicating possible surveillance or reconnaissance.

