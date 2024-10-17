comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.10.2024 | 9:12 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works

en Bollywood News Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A chance encounter between Vardhan Puri and renowned director-producer Raghuvendra Rao has sparked excitement in the entertainment industry. Actor Vardhaan was seen in a picture with Rao, who has been associated with more than 50 films, fuelling speculation about a potential collaboration.

Vardhaan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works

Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works

While details of their meeting remain scarce, rumors hint at a possible project in the pipeline. Audiences and fans wonder whether Puri may be considering a role in Rao's upcoming production, potentially marking a significant milestone in his career. Although neither party has confirmed the rumors, the excitement surrounding their meeting is palpable. As fans eagerly await official announcements.

Will Vardhan Puri join forces with Raghuvendra Rao? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Also Read: Vardhan Puri reflects on nepotism and cherished memories with grandfather Amrish Puri ahead of Bloody Ishq premiere

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Madhur Bhandarkar set to explore celebrity…

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency receives censor…

BREAKING: All We Imagine As Light to release…

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites…

Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra…

Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios Private…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification