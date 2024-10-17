Vardhan Puri meeting filmmaker Raghuvendra Rao sparks rumours of new project in the works

A chance encounter between Vardhan Puri and renowned director-producer Raghuvendra Rao has sparked excitement in the entertainment industry. Actor Vardhaan was seen in a picture with Rao, who has been associated with more than 50 films, fuelling speculation about a potential collaboration.

While details of their meeting remain scarce, rumors hint at a possible project in the pipeline. Audiences and fans wonder whether Puri may be considering a role in Rao's upcoming production, potentially marking a significant milestone in his career. Although neither party has confirmed the rumors, the excitement surrounding their meeting is palpable. As fans eagerly await official announcements.

Will Vardhan Puri join forces with Raghuvendra Rao? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

