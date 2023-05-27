Alaya F posted a perfect family photo with her grandfather and mother as she announced her first onscreen appearance with them on Kapil Sharma show.

Alaya F, who kicked off her career with Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has been effortlessly proving herself to the audience by experimenting with her roles. Not only has her work garnered ample fans but she is also slowly becoming a star on social media with the variety of reels and posts she shares. In a recent post, the actress announced her first onscreen appearance on television with her ‘filmy’ family, actress-mother Pooja Bedi and grandfather-actor Kabir Bedi.

Amid her many social media posts, one which has garnered a lot of attention is the perfect family pictures of Alaya with actress-mother Pooja Bedi and actor-grandfather Kabir Bedi. Taking to social media, Alaya F shared this picture along with the announcement that she will coming together with them for the first time on the ongoing The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “3 generations coming together for the first time on the @kapilsharma show this Sunday at 9.30pm on @sonytvofficial With my dearest Nana @ikabirbedi and my dearest mother @poojabediofficial”.

Alaya F, who started her career in 2019, recently garnered a lot of love for her performance in the film Freddy. Later, she also appeared as the leading lady in the Anurag Kashyap love drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. She will be next seen in Sri opposite Rajkummar Rao. Talking about her family, Pooja Bedi is known for her performance in films like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi. On the other hand, Kabir Bedi is known for many films including Khoon Bari Maang, Main Hoon Na, Dilwale, etc.

