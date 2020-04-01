Salman Khan lost a family member this week. The actor’s nephew Abdullah Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday, March 30, due to heart failure. He was 38. The Dabangg 3 actor took to social media to mourn the latter's death. On March 31, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself with Abdullah and wrote, "Will always love you...."

However, Salman Khan and his family are upset that they won’t be able to attend Abdullah’s funeral amid nationwide lockdown. Since the family is in Panvel and there are restrictions, he won’t be able to travel. Abdullah’s body has been taken to Indore which is his hometown where the last rites will be performed. Salman will visit the family later.

Salim Khan said that Abdullah was his nephew’s son and was very close to his family. Even during these times, the procedures were done smoothly. He said that they took necessary precautions before the body was taken to Indore via an ambulance.

As per reports, Abdullah suffered from diabetes and was admitted to Dhirubhai Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he felt uneasy. After Salman Khan got to know about his health, he was shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai.