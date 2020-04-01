Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra pledges to donate $100,000 to women serving in forces and industry amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra is doing her bit amid coronavirus pandemic. The actress, who is stationed in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, has announced that she will donate $100,000 in total to aid women who have been working in the industry amid this crisis or serving in security forces.

Priyanka Chopra pledges to donate $100,000 to women serving in forces and industry amid coronavirus pandemic

In a video, Priyanka Chopra said, “I hope you all are safe, this is a crazy time.” Talking about the campaign, she wrote, “Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. So, each week I’ll go live with @bonvivspikedseltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for the next steps. We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner.”

“We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise,” the actress said in a statement.

A day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donated to several charities including PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America, and Goonj among many others to fight the coronavirus. “These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this,” she wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas contribute to PM-Cares fund and UNICEF, urge others to come forward

