Is Ekta Kapoor miffed with Kartik Aaryan? Apparently the Queen of Soaps offered him a feature film. Yes, Ekta does produce films as well. But Kartik turned the lady tycoon down. Much to her shock and dismay, apparently Ms Kapoor, not used to being turned down, has not taken this snub very well.

Some investigation into the royal snub reveals further details. Says an informed source, “Kartik first offered her the age-old ghisa-pita excuse of dates nahin hai. Shrugging his shoulders helplessly .But it seems Kartik and Ekta couldn’t agree on the payment.”

Ekta Kapoor is known to not pay her actors unreasonable amounts of money .After a string of hits Kartik’s fee has shot up sky high. Apparently, goaded by his over-enthusiastic team, the Lukka Chuppi star is asking for a fee higher than Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor.

