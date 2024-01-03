he team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is undergoing extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces.

In 2023, Salman Khan ruled the Diwali season with his blockbuster movie Tiger 3. The superstar didn't make his fans wait for long and announced his next with Dharma Productions, titled, The Bull. The team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is undergoing extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces.

Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara’s role in Karan Johar’s The Bull

As per the source, "Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, to begin filming in February. The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara."

"The superstar is training for 3.5 hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Ofcourse with a minor change in his diet," the source added.

Vishnu Vardhan’s directorial The Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

