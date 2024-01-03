comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.01.2024 | 4:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara’s role in Karan Johar’s The Bull

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara’s role in Karan Johar’s The Bull

en Bollywood News Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara’s role in Karan Johar’s The Bull

he team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is undergoing extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces.

By Monica Yadav -

In 2023, Salman Khan ruled the Diwali season with his blockbuster movie Tiger 3. The superstar didn't make his fans wait for long and announced his next with Dharma Productions, titled, The Bull. The team kickstarted the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is undergoing extensive physical prep, even training with paramilitary forces.

Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara's role in Karan Johar's The Bull

Salman Khan trains for 3.5 hours daily for Brigadier Farukh Bulsara’s role in Karan Johar’s The Bull

As per the source, "Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, to begin filming in February. The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara."

"The superstar is training for 3.5 hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Ofcourse with a minor change in his diet," the source added.

Vishnu Vardhan’s directorial The Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

ALSO READ: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Khan approaches Salman Khan with Babbar Sher

More Pages: The Bull Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar admits paying people to say good…

Rakesh Bedi duped Rs 85,000 in housing scam 

SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to be the…

SCOOP: Bobby Deol’s character to be revived…

REVEALED: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry charges…

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's residences…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification