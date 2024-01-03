Salman Khan and Kabir Khan are two of the most celebrated names of Indian Cinema, who have worked together on blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Over the years, there has been demand for the duo's union on a feature film and Bollywood Hungama has exclusive dope that it could indeed happen very soon.

Kabir Khan approaches Salman Khan with Babbar Sher

Our highly-placed sources confirm that Kabir Khan has pitched a script close to his heart to Salman Khan. "Kabir feels that the character suits no one but Salman. There are people around who are trying to push other stars to play the part, but Kabir is firm on Salman being his first choice for this feature film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Kabir has already met Salman a couple of times and more meetings are expected to take place this month. "Salman too is excited by the idea. The script is titled Babbar Sher and if Salman agrees to do the film, it will mark the 4th collaboration of Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight," the source told us further.

For those unaware, Salman and Kabir have met once each in the month of November & December to discuss the basic idea. Kabir has promised Salman to come back with the complete script by January end. The final decision on the same is expected to be taken by both Salman and Kabir in the next 45 days but we do hope for a reunion as Salman and Kabir will definitely make for an unbeatable combo.

