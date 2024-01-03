Manoj, who portrays the character of a rugged, strong-headed man who is idolized by many, will also be stepping into the shoes of a producer with Bhaiyya Ji.

The team behind the hit Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is all set to captivate audiences once again with a new film - Bhaiyya Ji. Manoj Bajpayee will be headlining the intense action, gripping revenge drama, and heartfelt emotions of family bonding. Manoj, who portrays the character of a rugged, strong-headed man who is idolized by many, will also be stepping into the shoes of a producer with Bhaiyya Ji. Interestingly, he also turns writer with this project with a screenplay from Deepak Kingrani.

Manoj Bajpayee turns writer with his co-production Bhaiyya Ji: “People don’t know that side of me”

In an interview with Mid-day, Manoj Bajpayee revealed, “People don't know that side of me - that I am a writer too. I stopped writing after I left the theatre. Until then, I used to write street plays. I left it as acting takes so much time, and I put in so much passion into every role that I play.”

Manoj Bajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited, and SSO Production LLP in association with Aurega Studios present, Bhaiyya Ji, will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. The production Aurega Studios is headed by Manoj’s wife Shabana Raza. He said, “Shabana is handling everything, including the creatives and administration. Bhaiyya Ji is a larger-than-life character from the hinterlands of north India. The film is inspired by a true incident. The story was on my mind for years. I wanted to make a middle-of-the-road movie, but director Apoorv Singh Karki was intent on making an action entertainer. Our association on Bandaa has been so good, and he was so insistent that I had to give up that thought. It is a mainstream, formula film with lots of action. That said, it's not a mindless entertainer, it has my sensibilities.”

More Pages: Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.