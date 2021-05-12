Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 12.05.2021 | 9:03 PM IST

Salman Khan takes commitment from fans to watch Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai on the platform and say no to piracy in entertainment

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is just a day away from the release on a leading streaming platform and the excitement is shooting off the roof. Ahead of the release, Salman Khan shared a special video taking commitment from everyone to watch Radhe on the platform and say no to piracy in entertainment.

Salman Khan takes commitment from fans to watch Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai on the platform and say no to piracy in entertainment

Taking to his social media, Salman shared, "No piracy in entertainment... #Radhe"

Salman Khan mentions how many people put in lots of efforts to make one film hence, it is very upsetting when some people take to piracy to enjoy that film. Salman is known for sticking to the commitments he makes and he is keeping his latest commitment of releasing Radhe on Eid. Now the superstar asks his fans for the commitment of enjoying the film on its correct platform and say no to piracy in entertainment this Eid.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

