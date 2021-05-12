In India, especially among cinema lovers, Eid is synonymous with Salman Khan films. Barring 2020, Salman Khan always has a film for his fans on the occasion of Eid. Apart from this, Salman also greets his fans from his house in Mumbai as his fans gather outside his house on Eid. However this year, the actor has requested all to not do so.

During a virtual interview with a group of journalists in Mumbai, Salman Khan spoke about how different Eid celebration would be this year for him. “Very different! Everyone will be in their own rooms this year. I live down and mum and dad live up. Family is just brothers and sisters. And, I hope there is no crowd outside my house this time. No crowd outside any star’s house," he said.

Earlier this year, when the coronavirus cases had dropped in the country, Salman Khan had announced that Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres on Eid. However, by April the second wave of the pandemic had hit the nation and filmmakers once again decided to postpone the release of their films. But Salman Khan decided to go ahead with the release of the film worldwide. The film will be released simultaneously in theatres and on OTT (ZEE5).

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. The film will be available on ZEE 5 form 12 pm on May 13.

