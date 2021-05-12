Bollywood Hungama

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma increase COVID aid target to Rs. 11 crore from Rs. 7 crore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have increased their target for COVID-19 relief to Rs. 11 crore as people and entrepreneurs came forward extensively to donate towards helping Indians battling the pandemic. Virushka had started the fundraising campaign #InThisTogether with the intent to raise Rs. 7 crore initially.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma increase COVID aid target to Rs. 11 crore from Rs. 7 crore

India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Their initiative will see all the proceeds raised to be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work.

Anushka tweeted revealing raising of their target to 11 crore.

&nbs

p;

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s COVID-19 relief fundraiser raises Rs. 5 crores

