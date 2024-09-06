Gippy Grewal urges Sikh representation in CBFC amid Emergency censorship issues: “Unilateral decisions are being taken only because of the absence of a Sikh member”

Amid rising concerns about proper representation of Sikhism in Indian cinema, actor and singer Gippy Grewal has called for the inclusion of a Sikh member on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). His comments come as Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency faces censor troubles due to allegations of misrepresenting the Sikh community.

Gippy Grewal urges Sikh representation in CBFC amid Emergency censorship issues: “Unilateral decisions are being taken only because of the absence of a Sikh member”

Gippy Grewal’s Demand for Sikh Representation in CBFC

Gippy Grewal, currently promoting his film Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, recently voiced the need for a Sikh representative on the CBFC. According to him, this inclusion would ensure better scrutiny of films that depict Sikhism or the state of Punjab. Grewal pointed out that while the CBFC can flag certain content issues, it may lack the cultural or religious understanding needed to identify potential misrepresentations of Sikh beliefs.

He stated that having a Sikh expert would help ensure that films with Sikh characters or religious themes are treated with sensitivity and respect. “The board can check on the larger things, but it is important for an expert member to check things from a religious perspective,” he told India Today.

CBFC and Emergency Controversy

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which was slated for release on September 6, has encountered a delay due to its pending approval from the CBFC. The film, set during the 1975 Emergency period in India, has reportedly sparked concerns among Sikh groups for allegedly misrepresenting the community.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an influential Sikh religious body, has been particularly vocal, calling for the CBFC to ban the film and demanding that Sikh voices be included on the certification board. They argue that unilateral decisions taken without proper religious input have led to the misrepresentation of the Sikh faith in the media.

In a statement, the SGPC reiterated its stance, saying, “It is very important to include a Sikh member in the Central Film Censor Board, as unilateral decisions are being taken only because of the absence of a Sikh member.”

Gippy Grewal’s Approach to Film Certification

Grewal has set a different example with his upcoming film, which was shot at Hazur Sahib, a prominent Sikh shrine in Maharashtra. Before submitting his film for certification, he approached the management committee of the gurdwara to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to ensure that the film respected religious sentiments. He believes this kind of religious consultation should be a standard practice for films portraying Sikhism.

“Having a Sikh representative in the board is important for films which talk about Sikhism, represent the community, or represent the state of Punjab in any form,” Grewal said, adding that religious consultation can prevent misunderstandings and controversies.

With Kangana Ranaut's Emergency still awaiting clearance and facing significant backlash from the Sikh community, the debate over representation in Indian cinema continues to heat up.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gippy Grewal talks about Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di; shares his views on entourage: “I myself have it. Main kisi ko kya bolu?”; reveals how Aamir Khan was RELIVED when Carry On Jatta 3 crossed Rs. 100 cr mark

More Pages: Emergency Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.