Salman Khan fronted action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which released on the occasion of Eid, April 21 this year entertained the fans and the audiences upon its release and the euphoria of Salman Khan was seen at the box office where the film collected more than 100 crores. While the film distributed by Zee Studios did its work in India, it is time to rejoice for Salman Khan's Bangladesh fans as the film is all set to release in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023.

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release in Bangladesh on August 25

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the Zee Studios' first film to release in Bangladesh and is the second Indian film after Pathaan to release in the Bangladesh territory since 1971. Salman Khan's films have always been known to cater to the masses and his recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is sure to entertain the audiences of Bangladesh. As the film presented by Zee Studios, was a phenomenal success in the Indian territory, we can expect the film to perform exceptionally well in the Bangladesh market.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film was distributed by Zee Studios worldwide and it stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film was released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani surpasses Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; becomes the 2nd highest overseas grosser of 2023 after Pathaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.