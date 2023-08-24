Indian cinema has a long history of making films based on real-life events, and the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission is no exception. In the days since India's moon landing, many filmmakers and production houses have rushed to register film titles related to the mission.

Filmmakers race to register titles based on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

The offices of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India, and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have been inundated with requests.

As per a report by News 18, some of the titles that have been registered include Chandrayaan-3, Mission Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-3: The Moon Mission, Vikram Lander, and Bharat Chand Par.

The report further quoted an IMPPA official who said that they are reviewing all of the requests and will only approve those that they find genuine. They are also mindful of the fact that many titles were registered after the Pulwama attacks, but not many films or web series were actually made on the incident.

The official said that they want to ensure that only those titles that are truly in the public interest are approved.

Also Read: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission appreciated by film celebs: From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.