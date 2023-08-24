comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.08.2023 | 5:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Filmmakers race to register titles based on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Filmmakers race to register titles based on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

en Bollywood News Filmmakers race to register titles based on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

Filmmakers rush to register movie titles inspired by India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian cinema has a long history of making films based on real-life events, and the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission is no exception. In the days since India's moon landing, many filmmakers and production houses have rushed to register film titles related to the mission.

Filmmakers race to register titles based on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

Filmmakers race to register titles based on India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Report

The offices of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India, and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have been inundated with requests.

As per a report by News 18, some of the titles that have been registered include Chandrayaan-3, Mission Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-3: The Moon Mission, Vikram Lander, and Bharat Chand Par.

The report further quoted an IMPPA official who said that they are reviewing all of the requests and will only approve those that they find genuine. They are also mindful of the fact that many titles were registered after the Pulwama attacks, but not many films or web series were actually made on the incident.

The official said that they want to ensure that only those titles that are truly in the public interest are approved.

Also Read: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission appreciated by film celebs: From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Yash undergoes look test for…

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad…

Govind Namdev AGAIN targets CBFC for giving…

Ranveer Singh teams up with Britannia…

Welcome 3 aka Welcome To the Jungle to…

Prakash Raj in legal trouble! Booked for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification