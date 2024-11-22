Composer AR Rahman made his first social media post since confirming his separation from wife Saira Banu. Just two days after the announcement, Rahman took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his latest achievement: winning the Hollywood Music in Media Award (HMMA) for The Goat Life. The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, received nominations in two categories at the HMMA. Based on the 2008 novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, Rahman shared a video message expressing his gratitude, calling it an incredible honor to win the award and thanking the film’s team.

AR Rahman marks first social media post after divorce, celebrates HMMA win for The Goat Life

The official Instagram page of The Goat Life shared a video of director Blessy receiving the award on stage, along with AR Rahman’s video message to his fans. In the video, Rahman said, “It’s an incredible honour to receive this award for Best Score for a foreign language film, The Goat Life. I am deeply grateful to the Hollywood Music and Media Awards for recognizing the score. This project was a labour of love, and I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, the director Blessy, and everyone who believed in the vision we brought to life.”

Score – Independent Film (Foreign Language)

The Goat Life – A. R. Rahmanhttps://t.co/835qBtzD01 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 21, 2024

After releasing a joint statement through their lawyer about their decision to part ways, Rahman took to his official X account to share a heartfelt message: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts; in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu are parents to three children: two daughters, Raheema and Khatija, and a son, Ameen. The couple has often kept their family life private, but they are known to share a strong bond with their children. Khatija, their eldest daughter, has made public appearances and is involved in music, while Raheema and Ameen tend to stay out of the spotlight. AR Rahman, renowned for his music career, balances his professional life with his role as a father, guiding his children with values of creativity and discipline.

Also Read : AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer on speculations about reasons behind their separation: “It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.