Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be attending the trailer launch of the much awaited Marathi film, Dharmaveer 2. While Kartik and Kriti failed to make it, superstar Salman Khan managed to grace the ocassion. As expected, his presence was the USP of the event. Interestingly, he also attended the trailer launch of the first part, which was released in May 2022. It was a big hit and hence the team of the film constantly called him a lucky charm.

Dharmaveer 2 trailer launch: Lucky charm Salman Khan rocks the show; warmly hugs Govinda on Partner’s 17th anniversary

The other celeb guests present at the event were Boman Irani, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashok Saraf, Jeetendra, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Govinda and Orry along with Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Salman was the last one to arrive and the attendees patiently waited for him to arrive. Its only after his arrival that the trailer of the Hindi dubbed version was unveiled.

Before the Hindi trailer of Dharmaveer 2 was released, Salman Khan greeted with all the chief guests on the sets. One of the most memorable moments was when Salman gave a warm hug to Govinda. Govinda was all smiles as he embraced the star. Incidentally, the event was held on July 20, the day their memorable comic caper Partner (2007) was released in cinemas 17 years ago.

After the trailer was released, Salman Khan was asked to speak a few lines. Everyone expected him to talk for a few minutes. The superstar however simply said, “I came for the trailer launch of the first part and it became a super hit. I hope the sequel is an even bigger hit. Thank you. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra!”

Dharmaveer is based on the life of the late Anand Dighe, one of the most loved and respected leaders of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Incidentally, Eknath Shinde is the protégé of Anand Dighe. The former’s character had an important part in the first part. While Prasad Oak played Anand Dighe, Eknath Shinde’s role was played by Kshitish Date.

Dharmaveer 2 releases in cinemas in original Marathi version and Hindi dubbed version on August 9.

