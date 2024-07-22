Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for several Bollywood chartbusters, recently decided to take off to Dubai. But his trip started gaining immense attention in the news when certain reports claimed that the singer-musician was detained at Dubai airport. However, as a response to them as well as to assure his concerned fans, Khan issued a clarification by sharing a video of him from the UAE city.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shares video after claims of him being arrested in Dubai

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issues clarification

The singer took to Instagram to share a video where he is seen assuring his fans that all is fine. In the video, he requested them to not believe any ‘ghatiya’ rumours and further elaborated on the reason of him being in the city, “Main yahan gaanon ki recording karne aaya hoon. Insha Allah yahan pe gaane bahut achhe chalte hain (I am here to record songs and by god’s grace the songs do very well here)”. He continued to assert that he will soon be returning to his own country and will continue to give chartbusters like always. He captioned the video along with a clarification from his team which read, “News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. - Regards Team RFAK”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@officialrfakworld)



What did reports claiming his arrest say?

Earlier reports claimed that Rahat was arrested in Dubai after a defamation suit was filed by his former manager Salman Ahmed. It seems that the duo had a major fallout because of which they ended up filing lawsuits against each other which eventually led to Khan’s arrest. But now with the latest video it seems that the reports have been quashed.

Who is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Hailing from the family of renowned musicians, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani singer best known for Qawwalis, Ghazals, and Sufi music. Apart from creating his own melodies, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has also given playback to several Pakistani films, serials, and even Bollywood movies like Paap, Kalyug, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Namaste London, I Hate Luv Storys, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Sultan, Simmba, among several others.

Also Read: Yashraj Mukhate composes new mashup featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan amid controversy, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.