Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is making waves once again. Best known for her poignant portrayal of Sridevi's daughter in the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Mom in India, Aly is reportedly set to share the screen with the Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas in an upcoming romantic period drama.

The romantic period drama, to be helmed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Rumours are rife that she is in talks for the project and social media is abuzz. While Sajal Aly’s return to Bollywood is still in the realm of speculation, it would be interesting to see the actress take up an Indian project.

Interestingly, she was seen in the Indo-UK production What’s Love Got To Do With It?, which was released last year in cinemas. It was helmed by Shekhar Kapur and was led by Shazad Latif, Lily James, Emma Thompson and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has several other projects in the pipeline. One of the most anticipated films is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The action-packed drama is set to showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Adding to the excitement, rumours suggest that South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok, renowned for his roles in films like Train to Busan and Eternals, is being considered for the antagonist's role.

On the other hand, Sajal Aly has carved a niche for herself as one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. Her acting prowess and undeniable screen presence have garnered her a massive fan following both domestically and internationally. She is currently starring in the Urdu drama Zard Patton Ka Bann.

