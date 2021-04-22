Salman Khan, during the last year’s lockdown had turned out to be a messiah for the less privileged. From distributing ration packets to the needy to helping the frontline workers with food packets, Salman Khan’s team had left no stone unturned to help as many people as possible. While the country has been hit with the second wave of COVID-19, the state has been put under a lockdown yet again with only a four-hour window for essentials like groceries.

Salman Khan, along with Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal has decided to revive his food donation drive. With a 15-day plan charted out so far, Salman Khan and his team will be providing the frontline workers with food packets. They have covered areas from Worli to Mumbai so far and the packets will contain foods like upma or poha or pav bhaji or wada pav. Rahul Kanal opened up about the same and said that Salman Khan was worried about how the COVID warriors will manage to eat with long hours of work and limited time for groceries, the actor had ensured that the food packets were rolled out in 24 hours of their conversation.

Salman Khan has ensured that other pockets of Mumbai are covered as well and the plan will continue till May 15.

