Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in the news since its announcement. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff among others. While the state is under a lockdown due to the pandemic, Salman Khan has come to his fans’ rescue and is sticking to his promise of giving Radhe a theatrical release. The actor’s team announced that the movie’s trailer and new poster will be dropping in today, creating a frenzy among them.

Salman Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting to watch what’s in store for them with this Prabhu Dheva directorial. The movie will simultaneously release on OTT along with a worldwide theatrical release. Despite the delay in release due to the lockdown, Salman Khan plans on releasing the movie on Eid, as is his tradition. Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to announce that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s trailer will be dropping today at 11 AM.

