Salman Khan returns to Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace for festive Sikandar shoot amid death threats

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan returns to Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace for festive Sikandar shoot amid death threats

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Salman Khan has returned to Hyderabad’s grand Taj Falaknuma Palace to continue filming for his highly anticipated 2025 release, Sikandar. Despite recent concerns around his safety and security, Khan is pressing ahead with the film’s shoot at this storied palace, a location that holds sentimental value for him. The actor arrived in Hyderabad with his crew, preparing for an intensive schedule alongside director AR Murugadoss and co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Filming at the Iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace, known for its regal architecture and rich history, serves as the backdrop for some key scenes in Sikandar. A video circulating on social media captures the palace's courtyard and exteriors adorned with fairy lights, creating a magical setting for the shoot. Salman Khan’s connection to this location dates back to 2014 when his sister, Arpita Khan, married actor Aayush Sharma at the palace, making it a memorable venue for him and his family.

The crew reportedly arrived a day early to ensure smooth preparations. Given the palace’s grandeur, Khan and Murugadoss’s team were keen to make full use of its lavish ambiance for an opulent song sequence.

Action, Drama, and Festivity on Set

After a series of high-energy action scenes that have defined the film’s shoot since June, Sikandar is now shifting gears. Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are filming a festive dance number composed by Pritam, moving away from intense action to showcase a lively celebration. The dance sequence, set in a replica of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, features 200 background dancers, adding a festive vibrancy to the film.

Mumbai and Overseas Schedule

Following the Hyderabad schedule, the team of Sikandar is expected to continue filming in Mumbai until the end of October. The filmmakers have also planned a European schedule for later in the year to film two romantic tracks, rounding out the film’s narrative with diverse settings. Sikandar stars an ensemble cast, also including Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal, with Khan portraying a ruthless businessman who eventually questions the corrupt practices around him.

Also Read: With Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey’s cameo in Singham Again, Rohit Shetty ushers in a NEW ERA of cross-licensing in a cinematic universe

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

