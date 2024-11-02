comscore
Addinath Kothare announces next project following success of Paani and Manvat Murders

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the notable success of his film Paani, director Addinath M. Kothare has confirmed his next project. The announcement came on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Balipratipada, a time of celebration and new beginnings.

Titled Jai Malhar - Aata Bali Cha Rajya Yenaar, the film's news was shared by Kothare on social media following his visit to Jejuri, where he sought the blessings of Lord Khandoba. This gesture aligns with the traditional practice of invoking divine support before embarking on a new venture.

Kothare’s Paani received widespread acclaim, marking a significant achievement in his career. The new film serves as a special Diwali gift to his fans and audience, as he continues to build on the success of his previous works, including Manvat Murders.

While the subject matter of Jai Malhar - Aata Bali Cha Rajya Yenaar has yet to be disclosed, further details are expected to be released soon. The anticipation around Kothare's projects continues to grow, with audiences eager to see what he will deliver next.

The film is projected for release during Diwali 2026. Fans are left with questions regarding the cast and storyline, which will be revealed in due course.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Addinath Kothare on the journey of making Paani, “I haven’t seen such a hands-on producer like Priyanka Chopra Jonas”

