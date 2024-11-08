comscore
Salman Khan receives new death threat over song linking him to Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

The law enforcement agencies, particularly the Mumbai Police, are actively investigating these threats.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, has been grappling with alarming threats directed at its prominent figures. The latest target is Salman Khan, who has received yet another threat, this time linked to a song that allegedly associates him with Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently incarcerated.

As per the NDTV report, the threat was conveyed to Mumbai's traffic control room on Thursday night, November 8, warning the songwriter of dire consequences if he did not cease associating Khan's name with Bishnoi. The message ominously stated, “The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.”

This incident is the latest in a string of threats targeting Khan, many of which are believed to be orchestrated by Bishnoi and his associates. The animosity between the two stems from a 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Khan.

In a recent development, a 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, was arrested in Karnataka's Haveri district in connection with these threats. Ram, a native of Rajasthan, confessed to his admiration for Bishnoi, whom he considers an idol. He reportedly planned to extort a ransom of Rs. 5 crore, intending to use the funds to construct a temple for the Bishnoi community.

The law enforcement agencies, particularly the Mumbai Police, are actively investigating these threats.

ALSO READ: Salman Khans security beefed up by Mumbai Police after receiving second death threat in 10 days: Report

