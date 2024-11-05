comscore
Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; demands apology or payment of Rs 5 crores: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; demands apology or payment of Rs 5 crores: Report

Salman Khan receives fresh death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding apology at Bishnoi temple or Rs 5 crore over black buck killing case; Mumbai Police investigates.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan has reportedly received multiple death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a recent development, he has received a fresh threat demanding that he either apologize at a Bishnoi community temple or pay Rs 5 crores for allegedly killing a black buck.

According to PTI, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room received a threat message believed to have been sent by Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. Sources indicate that this message for Salman Khan was sent on the night of November 4, 2024, via WhatsApp.

The message reportedly stated, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother speaking... If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should either apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crores. If he does not comply, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

The police are currently investigating the message and working to identify the individual behind it. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ANI announced that a case is being registered, stating, “In the case of a threat to actor Salman Khan, the process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced: Mumbai Police.”

Earlier, politician Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot dead, prompting an increase in the actor’s security. Despite the heightened threat level, Salman resumed work on his film Sikandar as per original schedule, supported by high-level security.

India Today reported that “his entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025. The action entertainer features a cast that includes Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Salman and Rashmika have been filming in Hyderabad, with plans for the team to wrap up production by the end of this year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

