Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar are currently basking in the love coming their way as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been receiving praises from audiences. The horror comedy released in cinemas last week, during the occasion of Diwali and the ensemble cast of not just Kartik but also Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri seems to have left everyone entertained with their acting chops. As the film continues to rake in moolah at the box office, Kartik decided to express gratitude towards the Almighty by taking off to Varanasi and he is said to be accompanied by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar take off to Varanasi to seek blessings after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success

Readers would be aware that Bhushan Kumar, who is the producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is also the head honcho of the T-Series. Sources close to them have asserted that both of them will be visiting the famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and we hear that Kartik Aaryan was already seen taking off to the spiritual town at the Mumbai airport. Speaking about their trip, the source commented, “Kartik and Bhushan are flying to Varanasi to visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday. After that they will be part of the Ganaga aarti as they want to showcase their gratitude towards the Almighty for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as it has already joined the Rs.100 crores club in three days. Moreover, they will also be seen indulging in local delicacies after the same”.

For the unversed, the horror comedy franchise, which has tasted success in the past with two of his installments had Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, along with Vidya Balan marking her return as Manjulika and Madhuri Dixit joining her as ‘Manju 2’. With Triptii Dimri as the leading lady, the film also features an ensemble cast of Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, among others in supporting roles. The film released in theatres on November 1.

