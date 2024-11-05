Undeterred, Roshan has begun exploring the concept with another director, though the project is still in its early stages.

Hrithik Roshan has been actively shaping his future projects. While he is currently immersed in the production of War 2 alongside Jr. NTR, and gearing up for a cameo appearance in Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Roshan is also exploring new avenues for his cinematic journey. One such venture that has piqued his interest is an adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film I Am Legend.

Hrithik Roshan buys the rights to Will Smith's sci-fi thriller I Am Legend: Report

As per a Mid-Day report, Roshan has secured the rights to remake this post-apocalyptic thriller in Hindi and has initiated the development process with his team. This isn't the first time the actor has delved into the realm of post-apocalyptic cinema. Earlier this year, he was in discussions with renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan to collaborate on a similar project. However, due to creative differences, the collaboration did not materialize.

Undeterred, Roshan has begun exploring the concept with another director, though the project is still in its early stages. For the time being, the focus remains on the highly anticipated Krrish 4. Produced by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and directed by Karan Malhotra, this superhero sequel is slated to commence production next year.

In I Am Legend, Will Smith stars in the gripping sci-fi thriller. After a devastating biological war, Robert Neville is humanity's final hope—he's the last healthy human on Earth. But he's not alone. The rest of humanity has been transformed into vampire-like mutants, driven by an insatiable hunger for Neville's blood. By day, he hunts, tracking the undead as they slumber in the ghostly remains of civilization. By night, he fortifies himself in his home, praying for the safety of the dawn.

