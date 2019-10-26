Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2019 | 5:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Salman Khan recalls how Prabhu Dheva thought his Tamil dubbing for Dabangg 3 was no different than a foreign language

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is his first film to release in 4 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. So much so, Salman Khan has even attempted to dub in Tamil for the same. With the trailer making its place in his fans’ hearts, the netizens couldn’t stop raving about Salman Khan’s swag and action scenes.

Salman Khan recalls how Prabhu Dheva thought his Tamil dubbing for Dabangg 3 was no different than a foreign language

At the trailer launch, Salman Khan recalled how his attempt at dubbing in Tamil did not work well for Prabhu Dheva. Salman said, “I was going to dub in all three languages. In fact, I went to the recording studio and said a line in Tamil. The person in charge said ‘okay’ so I started saying my dialogues one after the other in Tamil.” When Prabhu Dheva heard the recordings, all he could ask was what language is this because it sounded nowhere close to Tamil.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar.

Also Read: Bobby Deol is all praises for Salman Khan, calls him the greatest human being he has come across!

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash: Salman Khan,…

Dabangg 3 trailer launch to have fans…

Sajid Nadiadwala says nothing can be bigger…

Dabangg 3 trailer launch: “Radhe not a…

Salman Khan has no plans of shifting out of…

Dabangg 3: The trailer of Salman Khan's film…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification