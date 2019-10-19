Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.10.2019 | 10:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Bobby Deol is all praises for Salman Khan, calls him the greatest human being he has come across!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bobby Deol has recently made his comeback in the industry with Race 3 after coming back from a self-imposed hiatus from acting. The actor has given the industry quite a few hits back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. All set to be seen in Housefull 4, Bobby Deol reveals that he does not want to be in his comfort zone anymore. He is planning to get even more fit and eat healthily and also bag more projects.

Bobby Deol is all praises for Salman Khan, calls him the greatest human being he has come across!

Speaking on his comeback, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Salman Khan who offered him Race 3. He says he is grateful for him because Salman is the reason that he has landed Housefull 4. He also spoke about his experience of working in the franchise being a new entrant and how Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been the USP of the franchise since the first instalment. Bobby Deol elaborated on his character saying his character is not over the top, but he has surely learned a thing or two from Akshay and Riteish.

Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 25 with Farhan Samji as the director.

Also Read: Watch: Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol call out Akshay Kumar for being late; he denies

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kriti Kharbanda says she and Pagalpanti…

Vidya Balan bags Youth Icon award at…

Krushna reveals why he was missing when his…

Bhumi Pednekar pulls off 18-hour shifts…

Kangana Ranaut to venture into production;…

Housefull 4: The Bala song was written in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification