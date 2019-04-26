Salman Khan is NOT COOL with the ‘no-censorship’ format of the digital space

Salman Khan is not only just fond of kids around him but also makes sure that his movies have no such message that would cloud a child’s judgement. His scripts have always had a fun element to it along with the right amount of action and romance. The actor has made sure that his films are suitable for all ages. During one of the promotional interviews of his upcoming movie, Bharat, he expressed his dislike towards the un-censorship of the digital/web space.

For those of you who are aware, would know that the CBFC controls the censorship of the films and then passes them with appropriate certificates. As for the digital space, it is not bound to get their content approved by any such body. Hence, it leads to the content being totally uncensored leaving anyone and everyone with access to the content. When Salman Khan was enquired about his take on moving to the digital space as most of his colleagues have been opting for the same, he clearly denied it. According to him, the digital shows go all out on their content leaving the children with full access to it. He also thinks that it is a damn cool space but is just a little inappropriate for kids as there is no censorship. In his opinion, there should be a body appointed that decided what sort of content and to what level it should be shown.

Salman Khan also expressed his interest in directing films as his initial intention was to get into direction. Bharat is slated to release on May 5 with Katrina Kaif as his lead actress and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

