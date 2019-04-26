Arbaaz Khan says he is in the industry on his own merit and not because he is Salman Khan’s brother

Arbaaz Khan has been in the industry for over two decades and has starred in a lot of films. His work is appreciated by the audiences and the critics in movies like Hulchul and Shootout At Lokhandwala, apart from that, he has also starred in various movies with his brother, Salman Khan. Somehow, people seem to think he has been bagging films only because of his older brother which is clearly not the case. In his recent interview, he opened up about how he is getting films solely on the basis of his merit.

He said he has acted in almost 70 films and has been here for over two decades, but being Salman Khan’s brother is not going to make his career. The actor believes in working hard towards the career and making the most of opportunities. He went on to say that the makers may offer him a film or two because he is Salman’s brother but that is not the only thing that will make his career. He has earned all the movies on his own credit be it good or bad, and will continue to do so. He also said that at the end of the day, he is standing there on his own.

He has also recently started his own talk show where he invites his close friends from Bollywood to talk candidly about issues like trolling, acting, and more. Arbaaz Khan is also producing Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

