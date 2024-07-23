A special MCOCA court in Mumbai has found sufficient evidence against the five accused allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

Salman Khan firing case: MCOCA court orders trial against accused

On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, creating a sensation in the city. The Mumbai crime branch swiftly initiated an investigation and apprehended six individuals, including Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. Tragically, one of the accused, Thapan, died in police custody.

The Mumbai police filed a chargesheet against the remaining five accused earlier this month. During Monday's hearing, Public Prosecutor Jaysing Desai presented the case before Special Judge BD Shelke. After a thorough examination of the chargesheet and accompanying documents, the court determined that there was sufficient prima facie material to proceed with the case against the accused.

The case will now progress to the next stage of the legal process.

The chargesheet includes various investigation documents spread across three volumes. The evidence comprises statements from 46 witnesses, statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before the magistrate, confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence. The court will now scrutinize the chargesheet to determine the next steps in the legal process. This recent development marks a significant milestone in the investigation into the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

Meanwhile, another chargesheet revealed shocking details, including a Rs. 25 lakh bounty issued on Salman Khan by Bishnoi.

