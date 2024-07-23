comscore
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light set to screen at TIFF 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light set to screen at TIFF 2024

en Bollywood News Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light set to screen at TIFF 2024

Shot over a demanding 40-day period, the film captures the vibrant essence of Mumbai during late summer before transitioning to the serene coastal town of Ratnagiri.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia continues her meteoric rise in the global film scene. Fresh from its triumphant run at the Cannes Film Festival, where it clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award, and a sold-out screening at the Jerusalem Film Festival, her sophomore feature, All We Imagine As Light, is set to enchant Canadian audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light set to screen at TIFF 2024

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light set to screen at TIFF 2024

TIFF’s announcement of the film’s inclusion in its gala and special presentations lineup is a testament to Kapadia’s growing stature in international cinema. The festival, renowned for showcasing groundbreaking films, provides the perfect platform for All We Imagine As Light to captivate a wider audience.

Shot over a demanding 40-day period, the film captures the vibrant essence of Mumbai during late summer before transitioning to the serene coastal town of Ratnagiri. A Franco-Indian collaboration, the project was brought to life by Paris-based producers Hakim and Julien Graff of Petit Chaos, and Zico Maitra of Mumbai’s Chalk & Cheese Films.

All We Imagine As Light is a poignant exploration of female desire and the complexities of urban life. The narrative follows Nurse Prabha, whose mundane existence is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Sharing a cramped apartment with her younger roommate, Anu, the film delves into their evolving dynamic as Anu yearns for privacy to be with her boyfriend. The stifling confines of the city push them to seek solace in their dreams of escape. A weekend getaway to a tranquil beach town becomes a catalyst for personal transformation, allowing their desires to flourish under the open sky.

The film, presented bilingually in Malayalam and Hindi, offers a nuanced portrayal of contemporary Indian womanhood.

The filmmaker's previous work, the documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight and won the Golden Eye award, established her as a promising talent.

ALSO READ: Payal Kapadia’s Cannes 2024 triumph All We Imagine As Light heads to Munich Film Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

