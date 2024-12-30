comscore
Last Updated 29.12.2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Salman Khan fan from Rajasthan distributes Being Human clothing worth Rs 6.35 lakhs to celebrate actor's 59th birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan fan from Rajasthan distributes Being Human clothing worth Rs 6.35 lakhs to celebrate actor’s 59th birthday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A devoted fan from Rajasthan marked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 59th birthday with an extraordinary gesture, distributing Being Human clothing worth Rs 6.35 lakhs to those in need. The charitable act coincided with the brand's special birthday discount campaign.

Massive Distribution Drive Catches Social Media Attention

A viral video captured the fan's generous initiative, showing the distribution of Being Human clothing packages. The brand, owned by Salman Khan, had already announced a 50% discount across all merchandise from December 25-27 to celebrate the star's birthday.

"Bhai ka Budday hai, doston! Flat 50% OFF for every true-blue Salman fan – kyunki fandom ka asli swag Bhai ke saath hota hai!" read the official announcement from Being Human's website, encouraging fans to celebrate their idol's special day in style.

Fan Community Responds with Warmth

The gesture sparked positive reactions across social media platforms. "Jaisa Salman Khan waise hi unke fan," commented one user, while another noted, "Salman Bhai ke fan to bahut hai. Gift kam pad jaayenge."

Birthday Celebrations Across Cities

While his fan made headlines with the clothing distribution, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with family at sister Arpita Khan's residence before heading to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambani family hosted a grand celebration at Vantara, where Khan was seen cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, accompanied by his mother Salma Khan, Helen, and other family members.

The planned teaser release of his upcoming film Sikandar was postponed due to the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Also Read: Judwaa to Sikandar: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala celebrate three decades of unbreakable friendship with this photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

