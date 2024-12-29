Bigg Boss 18, known for its drama, went on to garner much attention recently during the eviction of Sara Arfeen Khan. The actress-host came under the radar when she allegedly pushed and pulled co-contestants during a task and when Karan Veer Mehra attempted to stop her, Khan turned the tables and accused him of hurting her, further threatening to sue Bigg Boss for this.

During a certain ski board task, where contestants were supposed to compete on a racecourse, Sara Arfeen Khan was disqualified which further agitated her and she was seen pulling and pushing contestants off the ski board, causing chaos during the activity. In the process, while Chum Darang was about to get hurt, Karan Veer Mehra tried to stop it by pulling Sara away from there, that left Khan extremely angry. During the same, the actress-host fell down and she went on to accuse Karan of causing the fall.

Later, when she was confronted by Vivian DSena about the same, Sara insisted that she was scared and alone during the task which caused to react and protect herself, during which Karan pulled and manhandled her. After the same, Sara revealed that she would contact her lawyers if Bigg Boss didn’t take any action over what happened to her. Meanwhile, it is being said that Sara was also agitated during the task owing to her elimination. As of now, the housemates seem divided over their support towards Sara and Karan Veer Mehra.

After several eliminations and evictions, the house currently holds Vivian DSena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Kashish, Rajat Dalal, as key contestants.

