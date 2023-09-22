comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.09.2023 | 8:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

en Bollywood News Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

Salman Khan pens a heartfelt message to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his reserved nature when it comes to expressing his views about movies or fellow actors on social media. However, he recently made an exception to extend his heartfelt wishes and support to actor Pulkit Samrat for his upcoming movie, Fukrey 3.

Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

Taking to his Instagram story, Salman Khan shared the poster of Fukrey 3 and penned a warm message for Pulkit Samrat, wishing him the best of luck for the film's release. In his message, Khan expressed his confidence that Fukrey 3 would surpass the success of its predecessors and that Pulkit Samrat would receive the recognition he deserves for his hard work, sincerity, and dedication to his craft. Salman Khan concluded his message by wishing Pulkit all the success that is long overdue in his career. Salman wrote, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue.”

Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

Fukrey 3, the latest installment in the popular comedy film series, has generated significant anticipation among audiences. The film promises to deliver more laughter and entertainment, building on the success of the previous Fukrey films.

Speaking of Fukrey 3, while Ali Fazal is missing in this instalment, the film will feature its usual characters including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, among others and is slated for release on September 28, 2023.

Also Read: Fukrey 3: Salman Khan heaps praises at Pulkit Samrat; Fukrey actor reacts

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tanushree Dutta calls Rakhi Sawant “Evil”,…

"Collecting Rs. 100 crores is not going to…

FIRST LOOK: Anil Kapoor introduces himself…

Salman Khan expresses happiness ahead of…

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in…

It’s a girl! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification