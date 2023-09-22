Salman Khan extends best wishes to Pulkit Samrat for Fukrey 3; says, “Hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his reserved nature when it comes to expressing his views about movies or fellow actors on social media. However, he recently made an exception to extend his heartfelt wishes and support to actor Pulkit Samrat for his upcoming movie, Fukrey 3.

Taking to his Instagram story, Salman Khan shared the poster of Fukrey 3 and penned a warm message for Pulkit Samrat, wishing him the best of luck for the film's release. In his message, Khan expressed his confidence that Fukrey 3 would surpass the success of its predecessors and that Pulkit Samrat would receive the recognition he deserves for his hard work, sincerity, and dedication to his craft. Salman Khan concluded his message by wishing Pulkit all the success that is long overdue in his career. Salman wrote, “Best of luck for your release on 28th September. @pulkitsamrat, sure this one wld do better than the earlier one n hope u get the credit for your hard work, sincerity n dedication. Wish u all the success that is long overdue.”

Fukrey 3, the latest installment in the popular comedy film series, has generated significant anticipation among audiences. The film promises to deliver more laughter and entertainment, building on the success of the previous Fukrey films.

Speaking of Fukrey 3, while Ali Fazal is missing in this instalment, the film will feature its usual characters including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, among others and is slated for release on September 28, 2023.

