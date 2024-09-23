“Salman Khan is done with Chulbul Pandey and Dabangg,” says a source about the superstar’s cameo in Singham Again

Hot rumours masquerading as authentic news, insist that Salman Khan will reprise his role as the mischievous cop Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns.

“Salman Khan is done with Chulbul Pandey and Dabangg,” says a source about the superstar’s cameo in Singham Again

But a very close friend of Salman completely debunked the rumours. “Where did that come from? Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Returns, sounds like someone’s idea of click-baiting. There is ABSOLUTELY no truth to it. Singham is far removed from Dabangg. For now, Salman is done with Chulbul Pandey and Dabangg. He is not doing the fourth part of Dabangg unless he finds the right script and director. Prabhu Deva, who directed Dabangg 3, refused the offer to carry the franchise forward. So, where and why would Salman play Chulbul Pandey in someone else’s franchise? This is one of the funniest rumours in recent times,” said the source.

We have it from reliable sources that the other stars from Rohit Shetty’s cops’ universe would be joining Ajay Devgan in Singham Again. But Chulbul Pandey? No way.

Also Read: Salman Khan to NOT reprise Chulbul Pandey’s character in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.