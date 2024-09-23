comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » "The Maharashtra protests against the release of Maula Jat are absurd," says actor Imran Zahid

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“The Maharashtra protests against the release of Maula Jat are absurd,” says actor Imran Zahid

"The Maharashtra protests against the release of Maula Jat are absurd," says actor Imran Zahid
By Subhash K. Jha -

Uddhav Thackeray has tweeted that he won’t “allow” Fawad Khan’s Pakistani blockbuster The Legend Of Maula Jat to release in Maharashtra. The threat makes no sense, as Maharashtra is not on the release map in India at all for this handsomely mounted hugely entertaining costume drama.

The Maharashtra protests against the release of Maula Jat are absurd, says actor Imran Zahid

“The Maharashtra protests against the release of Maula Jat are absurd,” says actor Imran Zahid

Delhi-based theatre and film actor Imran Zahid who has been battling to renew cultural ties between India and Pakistan, is baffled by the threats against the film’s release. “The film’s distributors in India (Zee Studios) have made it clear that the film is being released in Punjab only then what is this, ‘Mooh tod denge, sheesha phod denge.’ Arrey bhai, The Legend Of Maula Jat is not releasing in Maharashtra. Then what are these threats? It is like, you are not invited to my home and you are not coming. Lekin aa kar toh dekho.”

Imran feels peace should be given a chance. “All these threats and bullying tactics are driving us away from peace. Art and culture should always be above politics. By depriving our country of a fine film like Maula Jat, what signal are you sending to the rest of the world?”

Also Read: Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt faces opposition in India from MNS ahead of release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

