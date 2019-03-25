Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.03.2019 | 6:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Salman Khan CONFIRMS the Veteran remake, film to roll after Inshallah

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is all set and raring to go with Dabangg 3 but he already has a very busy year ahead as he has already locked in two more projects besides the Dabangg sequel. While he has just finished Bharat adapted from Ode To My Father, there is yet another Korean drama in the offing for Khan. While we exclusively informed you that the rights of the film Veteran have been bought and Salman is keen on doing the film, the superstar confirmed in a press interview about the same. He said that he is doing Veteran and that Atul Agnihotri has the rights. He said it is a nice film and he will do this film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film, Inshallah.

Now for the uninitiated, The Korean film Veteran was a blockbuster and has been the fourth highest grossing film in South Korean cinema history. The movie was made by Ryoo Seung-wan and starred s Hwang Jung-min, a celebrated actor, as the veteran cop and Yoo Ah-in as his arch rival. The story is about a detective Seo Do-cheol who is merciless and dangerous when it comes to solving crime. But, during a high-profile case, Seo meets an arrogant young millionaire Jo Tae-oh who happens to be his rival.

Salman has some really interesting line up of films but playing a cop is what helps him get his mojo back on screen! After all his Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey is famous!

Also Read: Salman Khan states the REAL reason for doing Inshallah, revealIshallah.Inshallah.s he has given a nod to ONE MORE film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

More Pages: Bharat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 different than its…

Salman Khan states the REAL reason for doing…

CONFIRMED! After Bharat, Salman Khan and…

CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and…

Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film…

EXCLUSIVE: Here's when the trailer of Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification