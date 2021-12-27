comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.12.2021 | 9:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Salman Khan confirms sequel to No Entry with Anees Bazmee on his birthday

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that the much-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee's super hit comedy No Entry is finally being put on the table. After much speculation, Salman Khan has confirmed the sequel.

Salman Khan confirms sequel to No Entry with Anees Bazmee on his birthday

At a media interaction on December 27 post-midnight at his Panvel farmhouse, the actor confirmed No Entry 2 is in the works. He is said to return to comic space after Tiger 3 is completed; the sequel will happen with Anees Bazmee. The actor rang in his 57th birthday in the presence of his family and friends.

A source had earlier informed Bollywood Hungama, "Anees Bazmee's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it."

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with Murad Khetani have decided to work on this project together. The film is expected to roll out by next year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Fardeen Khan to return with a triple role in No Entry Mein Entry; 9 actresses to be signed for the film!

More Pages: No Entry Box Office Collection , No Entry Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake at his…

After BTS' SUGA, members RM and Jin test…

Hotel Del Luna star IU donates 200 million…

Tom Holland disagrees with Martin Scorsese's…

Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan's 83 to script…

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification