Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that the much-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee's super hit comedy No Entry is finally being put on the table. After much speculation, Salman Khan has confirmed the sequel.

At a media interaction on December 27 post-midnight at his Panvel farmhouse, the actor confirmed No Entry 2 is in the works. He is said to return to comic space after Tiger 3 is completed; the sequel will happen with Anees Bazmee. The actor rang in his 57th birthday in the presence of his family and friends.

A source had earlier informed Bollywood Hungama, "Anees Bazmee's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it."

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with Murad Khetani have decided to work on this project together. The film is expected to roll out by next year.

