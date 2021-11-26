Bollywood Hungama

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Fardeen Khan to return with a triple role in No Entry Mein Entry; 9 actresses to be signed for the film!

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

So it's finally happening. After years of being in the news, the much-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee's super hit comedy No Entry is finally being put on the table. Sources have informed us that the film will mostly change hands and Boney Kapoor, who produced the original, will get a share from the profits and a certain amount but won't have a creative say in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Fardeen Khan to return with a triple role in No Entry Mein Entry; 9 actresses to be signed for the film!

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Anees bhai's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it.

Now, it needs to be seen if the original heroines [Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly] are repeated in the sequel but the makers are already trying to lock as many as 9 heroines for the comedy. Talks are on with three leading ladies who will play the primary female characters and six other heroines will also play the other parts. Last heard, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with Murad Khetani who produced Kabir Singh have decided to work on this project together. The film is expected to roll out by next year.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s powerful introduction in 8th minute of Antim – 1 hour plus screen time

