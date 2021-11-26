So it's finally happening. After years of being in the news, the much-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee's super hit comedy No Entry is finally being put on the table. Sources have informed us that the film will mostly change hands and Boney Kapoor, who produced the original, will get a share from the profits and a certain amount but won't have a creative say in the film.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Anees bhai's scripting is complete. This time, it is going to be 9 times the fun because the trio - Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan - return in triple roles. So there will also be 9 heroines in the film. It's a massive ensemble that nobody has ever seen in the history of Bollywood. The story will follow the same catchline - three husbands trying to go astray and the madness that comes along with it.

Now, it needs to be seen if the original heroines [Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly] are repeated in the sequel but the makers are already trying to lock as many as 9 heroines for the comedy. Talks are on with three leading ladies who will play the primary female characters and six other heroines will also play the other parts. Last heard, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with Murad Khetani who produced Kabir Singh have decided to work on this project together. The film is expected to roll out by next year.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s powerful introduction in 8th minute of Antim – 1 hour plus screen time

More Pages: No Entry Mein Entry Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.