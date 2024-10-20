comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan bolsters security amid rising threats; buys bulletproof car worth Rs. 2 crores from Dubai: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has taken proactive measures to enhance his personal security following a recent death threat issued by a notorious criminal gang. The threat, issued by associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has escalated tensions surrounding the actor's safety.

Salman Khan bolsters security amid rising threats; buys bulletproof car worth Rs. 2 crores from Dubai: Report

Bishnoi's gang, known for their involvement in organized crime and their protection of the blackbuck, a species considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, has accused Khan of a role in the illegal hunting of blackbucks. This ongoing dispute has led to a series of threats and intimidation tactics directed at the actor.

As per a Mid-dDay report, in response to the escalating threats, Khan has made significant investments in his personal security. One such measure involves the acquisition of a high-tech, bulletproof vehicle from Dubai. This armoured vehicle, valued at a substantial sum of Rs. 2 crores, is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features designed to protect against a range of potential threats.

The vehicle's advanced security features include explosive alert systems, reinforced glass capable of withstanding point-blank gunfire, and advanced camouflage technology to conceal the occupants from identification. Given the vehicle's specialized nature, it was necessary to import it from Dubai as it is not readily available in the Indian market.

This is not the first time Khan has taken such precautions. Last year, he also imported a bulletproof vehicle in response to earlier threats from the same criminal organization.

Despite the heightened security measures, Khan remains committed to his professional obligations. He has continued to fulfill his role as the host of the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss. The production team behind the show has implemented stringent security protocols to ensure Khan's safety while on set.

Khan's presence on the Bigg Boss set has been accompanied by a significant increase in security personnel. Guards have been instructed to verify the identification of all individuals entering the compound, and checkpoints have been established to monitor access. Additionally, the production crew has been instructed to remain on-site until the conclusion of each filming session.

ALSO READ: “Pakde jayenge toh, ghabrao mat”: Aasif Sheikh recalls Salman Khan driving on footpath

