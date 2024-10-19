Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have made headlines with their recent real estate transaction. The couple has sold their well-known party pad in Bandra for a staggering Rs 22 crores and has reportedly purchased a new luxury home in Worli.

Aayush and Arpita sell Bandra Property for a Profit

Reportedly, Aayush and Arpita originally bought their Bandra residence for Rs 10 crore in 2022. Located in the Khar West suburb of Mumbai, the property is situated on the 12th floor of Satguru Developers' Flying Carpet skyscraper. The apartment, which spans 1,750 square feet, also includes four dedicated parking spaces.

According to documents reviewed by Zapkey, Arpita registered the property on February 4, 2022, paying a stamp duty of Rs 40 lakh. The location is not only desirable but also close to the Bombay Gymkhana, with rental rates for similar properties ranging from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month.

Now, in 2024, the couple has sold the Khar house for Rs 22 crores, showcasing a significant profit on their investment. Details about the buyer have not been disclosed, but the news has sparked excitement across social media platforms.

Aayush and Arpita Buy New Home in Worli

While the specifics of Aayush and Arpita’s new home in Worli remain under wraps, the couple has yet to release an official statement regarding their move. The transition marks a new chapter for the family, which includes their two children: son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019.

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma is set to star in Kwatha, alongside Isabelle Kaif. The film is inspired by true events involving the Indian Army and is directed by Karan Lalit Butani.

